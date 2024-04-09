Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 847,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.20.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

