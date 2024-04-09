Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 15,432 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. 2,759,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,948. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

