Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2337 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

