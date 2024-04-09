Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Trading Down 0.0 %

CDW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

