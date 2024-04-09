Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $5.41 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

