Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires Shares of 75,521 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 6,275,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

