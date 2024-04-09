Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,333.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,417. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

