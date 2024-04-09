Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,693,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,604,862 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.59% of Tesla worth $4,645,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2 %

TSLA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 60,194,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,494,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

