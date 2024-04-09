Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes $6.17 Million Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 107,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

