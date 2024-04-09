Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.41. The stock had a trading volume of 725,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,402. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

