Sather Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. 3,035,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

