SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock remained flat at $73.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,111,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

