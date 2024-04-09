Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 8.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 501,861 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,538 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. 461,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

