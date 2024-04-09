Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes $8.09 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,235,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,776. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

