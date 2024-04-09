Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes $17.72 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. 741,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

