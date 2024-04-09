Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $17.43 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,429,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 2.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.47. The stock had a trading volume of 155,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,438. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.21. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

