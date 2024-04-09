Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $83.08 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,044.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.31 or 0.00978074 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00138940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23011167 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,786,708.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

