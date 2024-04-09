KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $670.05 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,051.33 or 1.00009635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00134029 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02358846 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $450.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

