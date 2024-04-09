Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $319.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

