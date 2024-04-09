Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 661,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,179. The firm has a market cap of $986.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 46.75 and a quick ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

