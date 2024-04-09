Qtum Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00006711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $485.39 million and $113.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.02 or 0.05098175 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00068634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

