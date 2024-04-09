Qtum Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00006711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $485.39 million and $113.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.02 or 0.05098175 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000872 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00068634 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010744 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00023575 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016345 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015851 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003777 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
