RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $69,021.06 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $189.24 million and $686,310.53 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,021.06 or 0.99965801 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,044.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.31 or 0.00978074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00142359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00191276 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00138940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,741.82987733 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 70,979.82944482 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $796,446.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

