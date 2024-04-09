Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $32.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,043.62. 225,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,230. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,972.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,733.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.