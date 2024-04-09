Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $203,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 6,368,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.