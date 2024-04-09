Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 4.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,296. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.25 and a 200 day moving average of $568.77. The company has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

