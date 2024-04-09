Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

