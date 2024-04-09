WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.89 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.11. The stock had a trading volume of 326,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,992. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.93.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 57.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

