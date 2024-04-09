Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 7,242,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

