Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires Shares of 2,391 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 619,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. 519,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,849. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

