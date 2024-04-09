Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Shares of 4,330 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,330 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,954,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

RIO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. 3,579,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,220. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

