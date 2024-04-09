Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $358,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $15,225,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Haleon by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 4,365,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

