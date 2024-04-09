Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,338. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

