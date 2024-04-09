Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 191.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,706 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,858. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

