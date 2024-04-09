Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Chubb by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,537. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.51 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

