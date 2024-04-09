Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,689,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,468. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

