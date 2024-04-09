Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,477. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

