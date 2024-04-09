iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 1,403,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.