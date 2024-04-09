Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 12,978,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,302,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

