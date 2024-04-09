Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Citigroup by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,913,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,010,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

