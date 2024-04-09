Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

