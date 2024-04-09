PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,027. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

