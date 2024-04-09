Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,926,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.