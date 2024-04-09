Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Infosys were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $158,356,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 13,182,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720,357. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

