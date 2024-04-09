Decentralized Social Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $29.00 or 0.00042072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $305.46 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

