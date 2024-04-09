Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $529,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.74. 806,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

