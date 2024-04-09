Enegra (EGX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,836.68 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.07 billion and $248,836.68 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.82 or 0.00291313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.53070456 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $247,733.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

