TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.04

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.04 and last traded at $162.02, with a volume of 153280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

