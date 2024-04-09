Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Decreased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 3,660,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

