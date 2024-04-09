PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,144,000 after buying an additional 891,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 286,506 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. 294,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.