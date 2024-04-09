Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.34

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $60.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,930.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.45 or 0.00972577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00142573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00138584 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,988,391,986 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,887,963 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,988,189,942.92 with 3,850,689,929.69 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36915907 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $71,312,673.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

